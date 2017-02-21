First total solar eclipse will darken U.S. skies on August 21 fo - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

First total solar eclipse will darken U.S. skies on August 21 for first time in 38 years

What are you doing in six months?  Well, if you plan ahead, you could see an extraordinary celestial show that the U.S. hasn’t seen since 1979!

For this first time in 38 years, parts of the U.S. will go totally dark during the middle of the afternoon. The reason? A total solar eclipse.

On August 21 of this year, the moon is expected to pass between the sun and the earth at just the right angle to create a shadow from Oregon through South Carolina. The shadow will be roughly 100 miles wide.

It will begin at 1:25 p.m. in the Eastern time zone and last a full 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

The last time parts of Florida were in the shadow of a full solar eclipse was in 1931 when northern Florida was cast in darkness. This time around we will see a partial solar eclipse.

But if you can wait, Florida will get in on the solar eclipse action. On August 12, 2045, a full solar eclipse is expected over the Sunshine State!  Most of the state will be cast in darkness on that day as the moon blocks the sun’s rays.  Quite the sight to see!  And best of all, you can see it from the comfort of your own back yard.

Here’s some information if you’d like to drive up to South Carolina to witness this event first hand.  Compliments of greatamericaneclipse.com

Here is a look at the full path across the U.S.

