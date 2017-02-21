Tequesta crews awarded for reviving shocked man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tequesta crews awarded for reviving shocked man

St. Mary’s Medical Center honored the Village of Tequesta’s police and fire rescue responders for saving a man from an electrical shock.

Niko Kaloas was trimming trees in Tequesta on Sept. 22, 2016 when his tools hit an electrical wire, sending an electrical shock throughout this body.

The 22-year-old fell off a 20-foot ladder and his heart stopped beating.

"We arrived on scene to find the police department performing chest compressions and CPR on our patient,” said Adam stark, Tequesta firefighter/paramedic. “We immediately took over CPR and luckily the patient was a good outcome because of the CPR that the police department began on the patient."

Kaloas was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center where the trauma unit was activated to help save the man.

Kaloas’s mother said the family is forever grateful to the first responders and doctors for saving her son.

