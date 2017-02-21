PBSO seeks 2 men for abusing an elderly man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO seeks 2 men for abusing an elderly man

LAKE PARK, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking to locate two men wanted for aggravated abuse of an elderly person in Lake Park.

PBSO said two men started an altercation with a 69-year-old Vietnam War veteran and followed him into a business.  Once inside, they pushed and punched the victim, causing him to fall to the ground.

The veteran suffers from PTSD and had a 6-month-old Pekingese dog with him named "Louise," a companion dog. During the altercation, the dog escape and was missing.

However, PBSO said the man's pet was located Tuesday and returned to the veteran.

PBSO says the incident happened on Monday, February 20, 2017 at approximately 9:47 a.m. at the Advanced Auto Parts located in the 700 block of 10th Street in Lake Park.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.