PBSO seeks 2 men for abusing an elderly man

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Toddler dies after mom's boyfriend allegedly performed wrestling moves on her

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Dr. Beach names Florida's Siesta Beach best beach in US

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

LAKE PARK, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking to locate two men wanted for aggravated abuse of an elderly person in Lake Park.

PBSO said two men started an altercation with a 69-year-old Vietnam War veteran and followed him into a business. Once inside, they pushed and punched the victim, causing him to fall to the ground.

The veteran suffers from PTSD and had a 6-month-old Pekingese dog with him named "Louise," a companion dog. During the altercation, the dog escape and was missing.

However, PBSO said the man's pet was located Tuesday and returned to the veteran.

PBSO says the incident happened on Monday, February 20, 2017 at approximately 9:47 a.m. at the Advanced Auto Parts located in the 700 block of 10th Street in Lake Park.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

