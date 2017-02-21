Child found with pot grinder at school - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Child found with pot grinder at school

An adult found a girl with a marijuana grinder at Lawnwood Elementary Tuesday morning according to police.

The child, who was either 4 or 5, was taken to the hospital as a precaution to see if she had marijuana in her system.

The test came back negative.

Her mother did not know where the grinder came from, according to police who said they are still investigating the incident.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.