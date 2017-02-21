Body found in St. Lucie ID'd

Posted: Thursday, May 25 2017 10:46 PM EDT 2017-05-26 02:46:48 GMT Updated: Thursday, May 25 2017 10:46 PM EDT 2017-05-26 02:46:48 GMT
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
Posted: Thursday, May 25 2017
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
Posted: Thursday, May 25 2017
Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.
Posted: Thursday, May 25 2017

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Posted: Thursday, May 25 2017
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning they are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found in the area of Okeechobee Road and Florida's Turnpike.
The man, later identified as Quentin Lamar Jones, 37, from Jacksonville, was found by a bicyclist along the road at the entrance of the Turnpike.
“This was not a vehicle crash. We’re working this as a homicide, and we just have to verify the method which caused his death," said St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Garry Wilson.
The Sheriff's Office says it has identified a person of interest and that person is being questioned.
