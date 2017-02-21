Driver who died after hitting pole ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver who died after hitting pole ID'd

West Palm Beach police said a person died after a vehicle hit a light pole Monday night on southbound Australian Avenue at 25th Street.

The wreck happened at 10:26 p.m.

No power outages were reported following the crash. 

Tuesday afternoon police identified the victim as Anthony Williams, 53, of Riviera Beach.

Investigators said he was the only person in the vehicle.

A witness said two cars might have been racing, but police said video collected during the investigation seemed to contradict that version of events.

Police said investigators are waiting on toxicology results to see if alcohol might have been a factor.  

 

 

