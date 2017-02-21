Driver who died after hitting pole ID'd

Posted: Thursday, May 25 2017 10:46 PM EDT 2017-05-26 02:46:48 GMT Updated: Thursday, May 25 2017 10:46 PM EDT 2017-05-26 02:46:48 GMT
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
Posted: Thursday, May 25 2017 10:45 PM EDT
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
Posted: Thursday, May 25 2017 5:09 PM EDT
Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.
Posted: Thursday, May 25 2017 2:27 PM EDT

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Posted: Thursday, May 25 2017 7:18 AM EDT

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
West Palm Beach police said a person died after a vehicle hit a light pole Monday night on southbound Australian Avenue at 25th Street.
The wreck happened at 10:26 p.m.
No power outages were reported following the crash.
Tuesday afternoon police identified the victim as Anthony Williams, 53, of Riviera Beach.
Investigators said he was the only person in the vehicle.
A witness said two cars might have been racing, but police said video collected during the investigation seemed to contradict that version of events.
Police said investigators are waiting on toxicology results to see if alcohol might have been a factor.
