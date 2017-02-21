Tips help Boynton police arrest murder suspect

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

The streets along NE 4th Court are now a little safer. Just days after the deadly shooting there, police arrested 35 year old Shedrick Moss and charged him with Anthony Harris’ murder.



According to the arrest report, three anonymous tips came in.



"I think the results speak for themselves,” said Commissioner Joe Casello. Casello says this marks an important step forward for the community.

“It's huge. I would like to see that more often than not,” said Casello, referring to the fact that people called in with tips.



Casello along with several other city officials have been outspoken in recent weeks. It comes the heels of two other shootings in January. They were pleading with the public to to come forward with information.

“It’s never too late to come forward with information. Never too late. Information doesn’t get old,” said Casello.



The message is still crucial because police believe a second suspect is still be out there. According to the arrest report, Moss told police it was the second suspect that shot Harris in the head.



Though, the one arrest has brought some relief to the community.



“For the kids sake, it’s good,” said one neighbor. However, it didn’t bring enough relief for that neighbor to feel comfortable showing his face.

“I’d say kudos to those three people,” said the neighbor.



He told me he understands the fear of coming forward, but says this is a sign that his community is taking a stance on safety.



“A lot of time we all are afraid to do that because of retaliation. No one wants to be retaliated upon just because you want to be a good citizen.”