Jogger hit by car, investigation underway

A man was hit by a car while jogging near Brandywine Road and Village Boulevard Tuesday evening.

Police say he was hit before he could finish crossing the street and was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury.

His current condition is unknown.

Traffic in the area is being diverted while the crash is being investigated.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash, police say.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

 

 

