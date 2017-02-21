Ernie Els hosts golf clinic at Honda Classic - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ernie Els hosts golf clinic at Honda Classic

The Honda Classic still two days away at PGA National, but before some of the best golfers in the world descend on Palm Beach Gardens, some local kids teamed up with a famous golfer for a good cause. 

Ernie Els is a big name in the world of golf, but he is also big when it comes to the field of autism. 

Tuesday, his two passions were brought together in a golf clinic for kids with autism. 

More than 30 kids from 2 different schools took part. 

Ernie's son Ben, who is also on the autism spectrum, was also on hand to compete.

Ernie says his event was all about having fun. 

“It's not your typical golf clinic,” he says. “We have to keep the kids attention span. So we have kind of games and all kinds of stuff with golf Incorporated. So it's kind of a nice deal”

Els has dedicated a lot of time and attention towards autism. 

The recently opened Els Center of excellence enrolls more than a hundred kids - it's a free school for families that have kids with autism here in Palm Beach County. 

