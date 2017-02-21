Ernie Els hosts golf clinic at Honda Classic

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

The Honda Classic still two days away at PGA National, but before some of the best golfers in the world descend on Palm Beach Gardens, some local kids teamed up with a famous golfer for a good cause.

Ernie Els is a big name in the world of golf, but he is also big when it comes to the field of autism.

Tuesday, his two passions were brought together in a golf clinic for kids with autism.

More than 30 kids from 2 different schools took part.

Ernie's son Ben, who is also on the autism spectrum, was also on hand to compete.

Ernie says his event was all about having fun.

“It's not your typical golf clinic,” he says. “We have to keep the kids attention span. So we have kind of games and all kinds of stuff with golf Incorporated. So it's kind of a nice deal”

Els has dedicated a lot of time and attention towards autism.

The recently opened Els Center of excellence enrolls more than a hundred kids - it's a free school for families that have kids with autism here in Palm Beach County.