One-armed golfer shows nothing is impossible

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

Story Video: Click here

The Honda Classic brings some of the world’s top golfers here to Palm Beach County.

Before that happens, one local golfer is stealing the spotlight and providing inspiration to many.

Tommy Morrissey can do more with one arm than most people can do with two.



“In fact, I'm not even sure he realizes he only has one hand,” his mother Marcia Morrissey says.



Tommy can sling the pigskin with the best of them, but it's what he can do with a golf club that really opens eyes.

“He started playing golf about 14 months old,” his dad Joe Morrissey. “Saw the guys on tv doing it and he started emulating them.”



Now at just 6 years old, his talent is blossoming.



“Tommy's ability to perform at a higher level with one arm…it's really unprecedented.”



It's a talent that has grown over the years, allowing to rack up numerous awards - and a few famous friends along the way.



Tommy's mission goes way beyond that, however.



At Tuesday's ‘One Armed Challenge' he took on the pros to raise money for his charity unLIMBited- which helps folks with limb differences.



“He's been able to inspire a lot of people to believe that they can do a lot of things that they thought they otherwise would not,” Marcia says.



That includes people like Amanda Cischke and her son Austin.



She brought her son to meet Austin face to face at today’s challenge.

“It tells them that you can accomplish anything you want to, set your mind to it, enjoy, have fun, and just live your life to your fullest,” Cischke says.



With every swing, Tommy proves that in golf, or life, there is no handicap.



“He is showing us there's nothing that's impossible,” Marcia says.