FLL shooting survivor talks about gun control

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Still fresh in so many people's minds the violence that rang out in the Fort Lauderdale airport where five people died.

NewsChannel 5 spoke with college students about guns on campus.

"I mean, the threat is big enough as it is, we see everything going around all over the country," said one student.

"Someone who is responsible and has the proper documentation to carry a firearm should be allowed to bring it on the college campus," said another.

These two students on opposite sides of the gun issue, reacted to a Florida Senate bill now being debated. The measure focuses on allowing people who have permits for a concealed weapon to openly carry and to eliminate the concealed weapons ban in schools, on college campuses and at airports.

Alex Shkope, owner of Guns and Range Training Center told me he supports concealed weapons, but says open carry is not needed.

"I think firearms are just one of those things that good people should be able to carry them because bad people will anyway," said Shkope.

After the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting, Schoen Consulting commissioned a survey of 600 Florida voters. The results released Tuesday show 69 percent oppose guns in schools, 76 percent oppose them on college campus and almost the same percentage also oppose them in airports.

One traveler said, "I am from Pennsylvania, I have a gun permit, but it's never crossed my mind to bring my concealed weapon into a school or to an airport."

The senator originally had one large bill, but decided to split it into 10 individual bills. Lawmakers could review the bill next month.

