Facebook helps deputies catch suspected thief - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Facebook helps deputies catch suspected thief

Story Video: Click here

Who you gonna call when you need your cell phone fixed or charged?

It's the call David Hay made Sunday. On camera you can see him making his move for the cash register when the technician goes to the back. He opens it, and allegedly takes $400.

"I was shaking. I was frustrated. I couldn't believe it," says iFix Galaxy owner, Blake Andrews. "I knew if I put it on Facebook, this being a small town, everybody would talk about oh and hopefully find the kid."

The move got 14,000 views and counting.

As Hay's social media fame grew, he earned a viewer he would probably regret, long time friend of Blake Andrews, Martin County Sheriff Sergeant Tim Baltes.

"First three seconds I saw the video I realized it was the guy we had stopped prior," Baltes says.

The night before, Sgt. Baltes happened to cite him on a minor drug offense.

They set the goal to find him again.

"We located the same vehicle he was in the night prior," Baltes says. "I told him, I said, 'hey, the sneakers you're wearing right now are the same sneakers you were wearing during the crime. You got the tattoo on your right arm.' I said, 'they got you man.'"

"Everybody is videotaping everything these days. And not only are you going to get in trouble with the law but it's going to be all over social media," Andrews says.

It was the first time the star in the making was recognized for his alleged work. The Estonian born 19-year-old busted wearing none other than a Ghostbuster's tee shirt. He has been charged with a felony.

For anyone who helped spread that video on social media, iFix Galaxy is offering $20 off any purchase for your help.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.