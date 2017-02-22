Arrest made in 2014 shooting death of toddler - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Arrest made in 2014 shooting death of toddler

A West Palm Beach man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection with the 2014 shooting death of a toddler.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said detectives arrested 24-year-old Devonte Lamar White in the case.  

The child, 18-month-old Izarion Colin, was shot when a gun discharged during a fight between adults as he sat in a car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

White will be in court Wednesday morning. He faces charges of homicide, burglary and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

 

 

 

 

