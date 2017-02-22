Tri-Rail train hits car near Forest Hill Blvd. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tri-Rail train hits car near Forest Hill Blvd.

Multiple fire and rescue crews are at the scene after a northbound Tri-Rail train hit a car near Forest Hill Boulevard in West Palm Beach. 

The incident occurred around 7 a.m.

Three right lanes are blocked on eastbound Forest Hill Boulevard at Interstate 95.  Tri-Rail tweeted that this is also causing delays to southbound service.

It's unclear if anyone was injured. 

