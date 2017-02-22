Tri-Rail train hits car near Forest Hill Blvd.

The Federal Network Agency in Germany said hackers could use Cayla the Talking Doll to steal personal information.

The Federal Network Agency in Germany said hackers could use Cayla the Talking Doll to steal personal information.

Talking doll banned in Germany over spy concerns

Talking doll banned in Germany over spy concerns

After taxes, the lump sum payment is nearly $244 million.

After taxes, the lump sum payment is nearly $244 million.

U.S. presidents have been soldiers, pastors, businessmen, engineers, diplomats and shop keepers before taking leadership of what would become the world’s leading power.

U.S. presidents have been soldiers, pastors, businessmen, engineers, diplomats and shop keepers before taking leadership of what would become the world’s leading power.

Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulus was trying to clarify past comments on relationships between boys and older men after a conservative site posted a collection of edited video clips.

Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulus was trying to clarify past comments on relationships between boys and older men after a conservative site posted a collection of edited video clips.

The company is closing 43 underperforming stores of about 1,500 locations nationwide.

The company is closing 43 underperforming stores of about 1,500 locations nationwide.

Story Video: Click here

Multiple fire and rescue crews are at the scene after a northbound Tri-Rail train hit a car near Forest Hill Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

RELATED: Real-time traffic

The incident occurred around 7 a.m.

Three right lanes are blocked on eastbound Forest Hill Boulevard at Interstate 95. Tri-Rail tweeted that this is also causing delays to southbound service.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details.