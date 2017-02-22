All lanes open after crash on Military Trail

The Federal Network Agency in Germany said hackers could use Cayla the Talking Doll to steal personal information.

The Federal Network Agency in Germany said hackers could use Cayla the Talking Doll to steal personal information.

Talking doll banned in Germany over spy concerns

Talking doll banned in Germany over spy concerns

After taxes, the lump sum payment is nearly $244 million.

After taxes, the lump sum payment is nearly $244 million.

U.S. presidents have been soldiers, pastors, businessmen, engineers, diplomats and shop keepers before taking leadership of what would become the world’s leading power.

U.S. presidents have been soldiers, pastors, businessmen, engineers, diplomats and shop keepers before taking leadership of what would become the world’s leading power.

Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulus was trying to clarify past comments on relationships between boys and older men after a conservative site posted a collection of edited video clips.

Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulus was trying to clarify past comments on relationships between boys and older men after a conservative site posted a collection of edited video clips.

The company is closing 43 underperforming stores of about 1,500 locations nationwide.

The company is closing 43 underperforming stores of about 1,500 locations nationwide.

Story Video: Click here

A rollover crash Wednesday morning closed all lanes on Military Trail northbound at Community Drive.

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. near Shenandoah and Lakeside Green boulevards, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

All lanes were back open by 6:50 a.m.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.