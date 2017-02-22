All lanes open after crash on Military Trail - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

All lanes open after crash on Military Trail

A rollover crash Wednesday morning closed all lanes on Military Trail northbound at Community Drive.

The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. near  Shenandoah and Lakeside Green boulevards, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

All lanes were back open by 6:50 a.m.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

 

