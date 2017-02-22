The Federal Network Agency in Germany said hackers could use Cayla the Talking Doll to steal personal information.

We don't know who declared Feb. 22 "National Margarita Day," but who can argue with a day dedicated to this refreshing, tart, and delicious cocktail?

If your favorite watering hole mixes up a mean Margarita, they may have special drink prices. And, there's always the joy of concocting your very own variety at home.

5 ways to celebrate National Margarita Day

1. Fire up the blender. Sure, purists will insist on the "rocks" version, but a classic frozen Margarita can really hit the spot. We found this simple recipe at allrecipes.com.

2. Go exotic. The folks at Bahama Breeze Island Grille were kind enough to send us this recipe for a homemade twist on the eatery's Tamarind Margarita:

What you'll need: 2 tamarind husks (call your grocer to find out if they stock this exotic fruit)

2 oz. of your favorite tequila

½ oz. Cointreau

1 oz. tamarind puree

3 oz. sweet and sour mix

1 oz. simple syrup

Chipotle Salt

Ice

Hot water

Lime slices Directions: Remove the fruit from two tamarind husks and place them in a bowl of hot water. Let it sit in the hot water for half an hour. Remove the seeds and whisk with the tamarind puree. Combine this mixture into a shaker, along with the tequila, Cointreau, sweet and sour mix, simple syrup and a half cup of ice to chill. Shake! Shake! Shake! Rim margarita glass with chipotle salt, and fill the glass with ice. Pour the contents from the shaker into the glass. Garnish with lime slices.

3. Go floral. If Tamarind is not your thing, try mixing up a Hibiscus Margarita instead.

4. Consult Cuervo. For many, Jose Cuervo tequila is the gold standard. Check out their classic on-the-rocks version.

5. Consult the experts. You can find reviews and recommendations about South Florida's best Margaritas from people who love Margaritas. Check out this list on Yelp.com.

(Of course, if you're really in a hurry, you can Margarita in a bag, like the Lieutenant Blender's version).

WATCH: So who invented the Margarita? There are plenty of origin stories...

