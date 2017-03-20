Rep. Lois Frankel listens to concerns about AHCA - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rep. Lois Frankel listens to concerns about AHCA

Story Video: Click here

Just as House Republicans are in the process of reworking their healthcare overhaul bill, local Congresswoman Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) met with constituents on Monday who shared their concerns about it.

Congresswoman Frankel said she will be speaking on their behalf on the House floor this week.

"I know that I'm going to do everything I can to resist those cuts," she added.

One of the people Congresswoman Frankel heard from today was Boynton Beach resident Amy Bernard.

Bernard says she's concerned about whether Medicaid will remain available for her mother, who suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease. The medical assistance program covers her mother's nursing home care.

"I'd like for things to stay the way they are. If they can't get better, I certainly don't want to see them get any worse," Bernard said.

Speaker Paul Ryan said Sunday that changes to the health care bill are likely to include more assistance for older Americans.

House leaders plan to aim for a vote on the bill on Thursday.

