Rep. Lois Frankel listens to concerns about AHCA

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
Just as House Republicans are in the process of reworking their healthcare overhaul bill, local Congresswoman Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) met with constituents on Monday who shared their concerns about it.
Congresswoman Frankel said she will be speaking on their behalf on the House floor this week.
"I know that I'm going to do everything I can to resist those cuts," she added.
One of the people Congresswoman Frankel heard from today was Boynton Beach resident Amy Bernard.
Bernard says she's concerned about whether Medicaid will remain available for her mother, who suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease. The medical assistance program covers her mother's nursing home care.
"I'd like for things to stay the way they are. If they can't get better, I certainly don't want to see them get any worse," Bernard said.
Speaker Paul Ryan said Sunday that changes to the health care bill are likely to include more assistance for older Americans.
House leaders plan to aim for a vote on the bill on Thursday.