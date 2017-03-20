Growing risk of addictive painkillers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Growing risk of addictive painkillers

The opioid epidemic has swept across the country and now the Centers for Disease Control has a new warning for those thinking it might not impact them directly. 

 

The study found that taking prescription painkillers like Oxycodone for just one day means you have a 6 percent chance of getting hooked on them. If you’re taking pills for eight days or more that likelihood increases to almost 14 percent. If you’re taking them for a month or longer your chances of using them a year later jump to almost 30 percent. 

 

“It is something that everybody needs to be vigilant about because we’re dealing with an epidemic and it’s an epidemic that cuts across socio-economic groups,” said Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg. “Palm Beach County has been ground zero.”

 

The Palm Beach County’s Medical Examiner tweeted last week: “Thought there was a slowing down, but we have 10 drug overdose deaths today.” 

 

Aronberg said Monday his office has seen progress in the fight against unscrupulous sober homes. 

 

“Every day there are rouge players in the sober home and drug treatment industry that are deciding to leave Palm Beach County or not come here at all because we’re the toughest county in the state if not the country,” Aronberg said.

 

In 2016 there have been 669 overdose deaths in Palm Beach County and counting. The medical examiner’s office said they’re still looking into the numbers for December of last year. 

