Neighbors react to triple homicide arrest

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

JUPITER, Fla. - - People who live along and near Mohawk Street in Jupiter are feeling a sense of relief after Jupiter police arrested the man they say was involved in the triple homicide in February.

For more than 6 weeks, residents waited for updates for police. Some were worried about their safety, even after police told them they were not in danger.

“You didn’t know if the person who did it lived next door or somewhere else,” said resident Jimmy Johnson.

Police arrested Christopher Vasata, who is now facing charges in the triple murder.

For Johnson, the arrest puts and end to some of his speculation. For others, it eases their fears.

“For me, I don’t worry too much about it. But, for other people, they’ve got concerns, [they’re] scared,” Johnson said.

Nearby neighbor Jennifer Foster thought police knew early on who the shooter might be.

“I think all along, the guy they arrested, I think everyone had a suspicion that person was one of the shooters,” Foster said.

Police say there could be a second shooter they haven’t arrested.

Police continue to say there is no immediate danger even though a second arrest has not been made.

“I'm pretty sure police have eyes on the second shooter. They know who it is,” Foster said.

Neighbors want to see the attention on their neighborhood fade.

“I’m thankful for the families that they’re going to have some closure and that people can stop asking questions,” Foster said.

