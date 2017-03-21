Juror opens up about excessive force mistrial

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

A juror is opening up about his time on the Palm Beach County Sheriff Sergeant Michael Custer excessive force civil trial—resulting in a mistrial.

Custer shot and killed Seth Adams in May 2012, in a property dispute. Custer says Adams choked him, and was forced to shoot, when he thought Adams had a gun.

Criminal charges were never filed but the Adams’ family sued, saying that Seth didn’t need to die, that Custer used excessive force.

The Adams' were one vote away from winning.

At the start, juror seven was among the three who thought Sgt. Michael Custer didn’t need to kill Seth Adams.

“It was three for the defense, three for the plaintiff, three undecided,” says juror number seven, who asked we protect his identity.

As they compared the more than 1,000 pieces of evidence to Sgt. Custer’s testimony, one by one, jurors joined number seven’s side.

“Almost everything he said was contradicted by the evidence that we had to go on,” says juror seven.

One example: Custer says he and Adams fought, but there was no cuts, bruises or even a rip in a shirt to back it up.

“There’s no proof of that. Absolutely none,”

Juror seven says juror five, who sources tell NewsChannel 5 is Lisa Niemi Shwayze, Patrick Shwayze’s widow, was the only one left on Custer’s side at that point- even when the judge gave them one last chance.

“She said well it’s always possible there won’t be any marks. And I said that’s possible. But I don’t think we’re here to deal with the possible. We’re here to deal with the evidence and testimony.” He said, “The foreman finally says, ‘alright I’ll simply send a note to the judge that we are indeed a hung jury.’”

Juror seven says at times, it was nine angry men and women.

You don’t put nine people in a room for three days and be all buddy, buddy when you come out.” He says, “I think it’s absolutely sickening to me we put all that time into this for what boiled down to nothing.”

So what was it that couldn’t convince Swayze?

“That’s the million dollar question there.”

It’s actually a $10-$20 million question. That’s how much the Adams’ asked for.

Federal Judge Daniel Hurley made an exception to allow the jurors to speak about this case. A hearing to discuss a new trial is set for March 30.