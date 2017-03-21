US vet who served in Afghanistan to be deported - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

US vet who served in Afghanistan to be deported

(WGN/CNN) - A federal judge on Sunday ordered an Army veteran, who served two tours of duty and suffered a brain injury, to be deported to Mexico.

Miguel Perez came to the United States when he was 8-years-old, lived in Chicago as a legal permanent resident and eventually joined the military.

While deployed in Afghanistan he suffered the brain injury in an explosion. When Perez returned home, he was diagnosed with PTSD and fell on hard times.

In 2010, Perez was arrested on charges of selling cocaine and later served seven years in jail.

Immigration officials later stripped his legal status and began the deportation process.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin took an interest in his case.

"It's a complicated case. We don't want dangerous people to remain in this country, but we ought to have our eyes wide open. Here's a man who risked his life for this country. Maybe he can pay his price for what he's done wrong here, and still get a chance to stay here," said Durbin.
  
WGN-TV reports that Perez is one of thousands of undocumented immigrant soldiers facing deportation.

