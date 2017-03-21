Jupiter homicide suspect had 'spiritual moment' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jupiter homicide suspect had 'spiritual moment'

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

JUPITER, Fla. - The man arrested in connection with the Jupiter triple homicide did not face a judge Tuesday morning as scheduled, but new details released by police are giving insight into the case.

However, a bailiff told a judge that Christopher Vasata was "medically unable" to appear in court, pushing the hearing to Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Vasata, 24, of Jupiter, was charged Monday with three counts of first-degree murder in the case.

Police said he was the gunshot victim found in the Paseos neighborhood the night of the slayings.

Vasata was rushed to hospital for gunshot wounds to his lower back/butt, Vasata had been recovering from his injuries. 

In a police report released Tuesday, police say Vasata was found with a loaded handgun, a black glove and stray bullet. The bullet later matched those located at the house on Mohawk Street. 

Police said they have been gathering evidence to charge Vasata in the shooting deaths of Sean Henry, 26, Brandi El-Salhy, 24 and 20-year-old Kelli Doherty.

The victims were found dead Feb. 5 in the backyard of the home on Mohawk Street.

Police said at a Monday evening news conference there still might be another shooter that was involved, and it remains an active investigation.

Charlie Vorpagel, the renter of the house where the homicide occurred said three to four masked people opened fire on him and his guests. Vorpagel said Vasata had not been invited to his house and must therefore be a suspect.

At the hospital Vasata told police, after the shooting he had a spiritual moment and said, "Here I am, looking at heaven. I just killed three people and I'm looking at heaven."

Vasata later denied saying that to police.  He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. 

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the Jupiter Police Department at (561) 746-6201, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at (800) 458-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.