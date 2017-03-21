Jupiter homicide suspect had 'spiritual moment'

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

JUPITER, Fla. - The man arrested in connection with the Jupiter triple homicide did not face a judge Tuesday morning as scheduled, but new details released by police are giving insight into the case.

However, a bailiff told a judge that Christopher Vasata was "medically unable" to appear in court, pushing the hearing to Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Vasata, 24, of Jupiter, was charged Monday with three counts of first-degree murder in the case.

Police said he was the gunshot victim found in the Paseos neighborhood the night of the slayings.

Vasata was rushed to hospital for gunshot wounds to his lower back/butt, Vasata had been recovering from his injuries.

In a police report released Tuesday, police say Vasata was found with a loaded handgun, a black glove and stray bullet. The bullet later matched those located at the house on Mohawk Street.

Police said they have been gathering evidence to charge Vasata in the shooting deaths of Sean Henry, 26, Brandi El-Salhy, 24 and 20-year-old Kelli Doherty.

The victims were found dead Feb. 5 in the backyard of the home on Mohawk Street.

Police said at a Monday evening news conference there still might be another shooter that was involved, and it remains an active investigation.

Charlie Vorpagel, the renter of the house where the homicide occurred said three to four masked people opened fire on him and his guests. Vorpagel said Vasata had not been invited to his house and must therefore be a suspect.

At the hospital Vasata told police, after the shooting he had a spiritual moment and said, "Here I am, looking at heaven. I just killed three people and I'm looking at heaven."

Vasata later denied saying that to police. He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the Jupiter Police Department at (561) 746-6201, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at (800) 458-TIPS (8477).

