Man arrested in Martin Co. shooting spree

Story Video: Click here

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man overnight suspected of a dangerous shooting spree that caused damage to multiple government agencies and businesses.

In post the agency's Facebook page on Tuesday morning, law enforcement released aerial video of the arrest. 

Following an investigation and several nights of surveillance, deputies arrested Nathan Fiorella, 32, of Stuart around 2:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office said Fiorella was about to begin another shooting spree when they took him into custody.

He had left his home and was driving the same black Escalade that was used in shootings throughout the past few months, said investigators.

The most recent incident took place at the state attorney's office when employees discovered shattered glass and a large hole in the wall of an office.

He used a high-powered air rifle, not your traditional pellet gun, according to the sheriff's office, which said they not only fire projectiles but arrows with more than enough force to kill someone.

Other buildings hit over the past few weeks include the election's office, an attorney's office, banks, Martin County High School and several private businesses. Investigators suspect at least 15 buildings were hit with projectiles.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder suspects other property has been damaged and he urges anyone who hasn't reported it to come forward. 

“We don’t know for sure but our theory is that based on the amount of shootings that were occurring it looked like he was building up to a crescendo and it’s not hard to believe that it was only a matter of time before he shot somebody,” Sheriff Snyder said.

Teams conducted surveillance on Fiorella’s home and caught him on aerial video shooting from his vehicle at a sign in Martin County.

On Monday night, the sheriff's office said they assembled and waited for Fiorella to strike again.  

That's when a SWAT team surrounded Fiorella’s vehicle and arrested him. The take down was captured on night video from the sheriff's office helicopter.

Detectives served a search warrant of Fiorella’s home where they found weapons and ammunition consistent with the shootings.

The sheriff's office said Fiorella has an arrest history that includes reckless driving, high speed fleeing and eluding and failure to appear on possession of narcotics.

Fiorella was charged with shooting a deadly missile into a structure and taken to the Martin County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

