Man arrested in Martin Co. shooting spree

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man overnight suspected of a dangerous shooting spree that caused damage to multiple government agencies and businesses.

In post the agency's Facebook page on Tuesday morning, law enforcement released aerial video of the arrest.

Man suspected in shooting spree which caused thousands in damage to government and private bldgs, captured in takedown. See MCSO FB for vid. pic.twitter.com/jqfizbiODs — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) March 21, 2017

Following an investigation and several nights of surveillance, deputies arrested Nathan Fiorella, 32, of Stuart around 2:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office said Fiorella was about to begin another shooting spree when they took him into custody.

He had left his home and was driving the same black Escalade that was used in shootings throughout the past few months, said investigators.

The most recent incident took place at the state attorney's office when employees discovered shattered glass and a large hole in the wall of an office.

He used a high-powered air rifle, not your traditional pellet gun, according to the sheriff's office, which said they not only fire projectiles but arrows with more than enough force to kill someone.

Other buildings hit over the past few weeks include the election's office, an attorney's office, banks, Martin County High School and several private businesses. Investigators suspect at least 15 buildings were hit with projectiles.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder suspects other property has been damaged and he urges anyone who hasn't reported it to come forward.

“We don’t know for sure but our theory is that based on the amount of shootings that were occurring it looked like he was building up to a crescendo and it’s not hard to believe that it was only a matter of time before he shot somebody,” Sheriff Snyder said.

Teams conducted surveillance on Fiorella’s home and caught him on aerial video shooting from his vehicle at a sign in Martin County.

On Monday night, the sheriff's office said they assembled and waited for Fiorella to strike again.

That's when a SWAT team surrounded Fiorella’s vehicle and arrested him. The take down was captured on night video from the sheriff's office helicopter.

Detectives served a search warrant of Fiorella’s home where they found weapons and ammunition consistent with the shootings.

The sheriff's office said Fiorella has an arrest history that includes reckless driving, high speed fleeing and eluding and failure to appear on possession of narcotics.

Fiorella was charged with shooting a deadly missile into a structure and taken to the Martin County Jail on a $200,000 bond.