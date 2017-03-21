Former PBSO deputy, ex-Florida House candidate charged with patient brokering

Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A former Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy and 2016 candidate for the Florida State House Robert “Bobby” Simeone was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.
Robert “Bobby” Simeone, who is the director of Epiphany Treatment Center, was charged with 15 counts of patient brokering.
Simeone, a Navy veteran, is the CEO of Children of Wounded Warriors a charity that provides grants to children of members of the military for extra-curricular activities, according to its website.
He retired as a deputy in 2014 after almost a decade with PBSO.
The Wellington native ran for District 85 in the November election but lost against Rick Roth.
He is held on $45,000 bond.
