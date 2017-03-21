Alleged school rape spurs immigration debate

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

(WJLA, CNN NEWSOURCE) The alleged in-school rape last Thursday has left some Rockville High parents in turmoil.



"Angry, scared, in disbelief, upset, wondering how this could have happened,” said parent Vicky Chon.

The arrest of 18 and 17-year-old freshmen, both recent immigrants, one confirmed to be undocumented, has some raising questions about the county's welcoming policy towards immigrants.



"The whole thing was unconscionable in about every way you can possibly imagine. These 17 and 18-year-olds are not even just, just regular 17 and 18-year-olds. These are illegal aliens,” Ed Amatetti said.

But others say it is wrong to link status and the crime.

Gustavo Torres is head of Casa de Maryland. "Undocumented status has nothing to do with this, they are committing a horrendous crimes and they need to pay for what they did."

And near Rockville High we met former teacher Joe Beatty. "I had great success teaching Hispanic boys who were undocumented. "That's what America is about, I'm and immigrant, you're an immigrant."



Both teens are charged with first-degree rape. They face possible life sentences.

The older teen is being charged as an adult.

WPTV