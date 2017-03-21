Martin County parents voice bus stop concerns

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Story Video: Click here

As a parent to four kids, Frank Davila already has his hands full.

He says the plan to eliminate dozens of bus stops in Martin County makes his job that much harder.

“I work everyday, 7 o'clock in the morning. My wife works 4 o'clock in the morning. And it's hard for us,” Davila says.

News Channel 5 first told you about the change last week.



Nearly 3,000 families who live within 2 miles of their school received letters warning them their child's bus stop may be eliminated this upcoming school year.



“It’s two miles from here, but it's pretty far,” Davila says. “The cars - they're driving so fast and I don't want to leave my kids walking to school.”



District Superintendent Laurie Gaylord said the change is prompted by recent state policy that changed the qualifying factors for hazardous walking conditions within 2 miles of a school.



98 bus stops didn't meet the criteria.



“We do not receive state funding for children who are bussed under the two mile radius from school,” Gaylord says.



Gaylord says it's not too late to weigh in, both at the meeting Tuesday night, and in surveys sent out to affected families.



“Give us your comments, provide us that feedback, because if there are certain conditions out there that parents are concerned about their children walking to school or biking to school, we want to know about them.”



Davila says he will make sure his voice is heard.



“It’s going to be tough for us,” he says. “So we have to find the solution for this.”



If you're one of the people who received the survey, you have until March 30 to turn it in.

The bus stop changes would go into effect next school year.