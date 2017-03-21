Martin County parents voice bus stop concerns - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Martin County parents voice bus stop concerns

Story Video: Click here

As a parent to four kids, Frank Davila already has his hands full. 

He says the plan to eliminate dozens of bus stops in Martin County makes his job that much harder. 

“I work everyday, 7 o'clock in the morning. My wife works 4 o'clock in the morning. And it's hard for us,” Davila says.

News Channel 5 first told you about the change last week
 
Nearly 3,000 families who live within 2 miles of their school received letters warning them their child's bus stop may be eliminated this upcoming school year. 
 
“It’s two miles from here, but it's pretty far,” Davila says. “The cars - they're driving so fast and I don't want to leave my kids walking to school.”
 
District Superintendent Laurie Gaylord said the change is prompted by recent state policy that changed the qualifying factors for hazardous walking conditions within 2 miles of a school.
 
98 bus stops didn't meet the criteria. 
 
“We do not receive state funding for children who are bussed under the two mile radius from school,” Gaylord says. 
 
Gaylord says it's not too late to weigh in, both at the meeting Tuesday night, and in surveys sent out to affected families.
 
“Give us your comments, provide us that feedback, because if there are certain conditions out there that parents are concerned about their children walking to school or biking to school, we want to know about them.” 
 
Davila says he will make sure his voice is heard.
 
“It’s going to be tough for us,” he says. “So we have to find the solution for this.” 
 
If you're one of the people who received the survey, you have until March 30 to turn it in. 

The bus stop changes would go into effect next school year. 

