ATVs recalled for burn, fire hazards

More than 19,000 ATVs have been recalled because of a fire hazard that can burn riders.

A recall was issued Tuesday for all model year 2015 and 2016 Polaris Sportsman 850 and 1000 model all-terrain vehicles.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the right side panel heat shield can melt, posing burn and fire hazards to riders.

In addition, in 2015 Sportsman 1000 ATVs, the exhaust springs can stretch and damage the exhaust seal, which can result in exhaust leaks and pose burn and fire hazards.

“Polaris” is printed on the front grill and “Sportsman 850” or “Sportsman 1000” is printed on the side of the steering column. The ATVs were sold in several colors. The model number is located on the fuel tank cover. The following models are included in the recall:

 

Model Year

   Model Number

   Model/Color

2015

A15SXA85AJ

Sportsman 850 White Lightning

2015

A15SXA85AA

Sportsman 850 Sage Green

2015

A15SXA85AC

Sportsman 850 Polaris Pursuit Camo

2015

A15SXE85AS

Sportsman 850 SP Sunset Red

2015

A15SXE85AM

Sportsman 850 SP Titanium Matte Metallic

2015

A15SYE85AS

Sportsman Touring 850 SP Sunset Red

2015

A15SYE85AV

Sportsman Touring 850 SP Blue Fire

2015

A15SXE95AW

Sportsman XP 1000 Matte White Le

2015

A15SXE95AK

Sportsman XP 1000 SP Black Pearl Metallic

2015

A15SXE95AC

Sportsman XP 1000 Polaris Pursuit Camo

2015

A15SYE95AX

Sportsman Touring XP 1000 Bronze Mist

2015

A15SXL95AM

Sportsman XP 1000 Titanium Matte Metallic

2015

A15SYL95AP

Sportsman XP 1000 Touring White Pearl Metal

2016

A16SXA85A2

Sportsman 850 White Lightning

2016

A16SXA85A1

Sportsman 850 Sage Green

2016

A16SXA85A9

Sportsman 850 Polaris Pursuit® Camo

2016

A16SXE85AB

Sportsman 850 SP Velocity Blue

2016

A16SXE85AS

Sportsman 850 SP Sunset Red

2016

A16SXN85A3

Sportsman 850 High Lifter Edition

2016

A16SXE85AM

Sportsman 850 SP Titanium Matte Metallic

2016

A16SYE85AS

Sportsman Touring 850 SP Sunset Red

2016

A16SXE95AG

Sportsman XP 1000 Matte Sagebrush Green

2016

A16SXE95AR

Sportsman XP 1000 Havasu Red Pearl

2016

A16SXD95A9

Sportsman XP 1000 Hunter Edition

2016

A16SYE95AK

Sportsman Touring XP 1000 Black Pearl

2016

A16SXM95AL

Sportsman XP 1000 High Lifter Edition

2016

A16SYE95AP

Sportsman Touring XP 1000 Pearl White Le

Polaris has received at least 793 incidents, including reports of warped, melted or burned side panels, 47 fires and four minor burn injuries.
 
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

The ATVs were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from May 2014 through March 2017 for between $8,500 and $15,000.

Consumers can call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com.

