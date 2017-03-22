New details in deadly Indian River SWAT raid - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

New details in deadly Indian River SWAT raid

An arrest affidavit is revealing new information about a deadly shooting last weekend during an Indian River County Sheriff's Office raid. 

The suspect, Andrew Coffee IV, told investigators that he woke up to a noise and saw a gun sticking thought the window.  He claimed he never heard the SWAT team announce itself. 

According to the affidavit, after yelling, "Sheriff's Office," SWAT team members started breaking the bedroom window where Andrew Coffee IV and his girlfriend were sleeping. Deputies say shots were then fired from inside the bedroom and a gun battle ensued. 

The report states Coffee said he grabbed a gun and fired off two to three rounds, not aiming at anyone. He then claimed he went to the living room and that's when flashing lights told him it was law enforcement. So, he went outside to "give himself up."

During the crossfire, deputies said Coffee used his girlfriend, Alteria Woods, as a human shield. She was shot and killed by SWAT team members, who were returning fire. Coffee told investigators he didn't know what gun he grabbed or what caliber it was. The sheriff's office believes it is a .45 caliber, based on a bullet inside a nearby meter box. 

After the shooting, investigators said they found drugs, including marijuana, crack cocaine, Xanax, hydrocodone pills, as well as drug paraphernalia inside the bedroom where the shooting took place. 

Separately, an arrest report for the father, Andrew Coffee III, said he was arrested before the gunfire involving his son erupted. Deputies said there was a struggle on the ground when they took the older Coffee into custody on multiple drug charges. 

Andrew Coffee III and his son, Andrew Coffee IV, each have prior arrests. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office has described them as career criminals.

