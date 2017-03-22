Air Force captain among 104 people arrested in Florida prostitution sting

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - An Air Force captain with top secret clearance has some explaining to do after Florida investigators arrested him in a sex sting.

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Dirk Watson traveled from Merritt Island all the way to Polk County to have sex with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

It was actually an undercover detective.

Watson is among more than 100 people investigators rounded up in the county’s latest sting operation targeting prostitution and human trafficking.

“These folks learned a new lesson on the basketball court of life,” said Sheriff Grady Judd, gesturing to the oversized poster of all the Johns and prostitutes they caught.

Judd -- who appeared to be in the college basketball mood -- called the six-day long operation "March Sadness."

He said Watson was supposed to be spending the weekend at Disney with his family, but stayed behind because he felt sick.

“He had horrible, graphic communications online with an undercover detective who clearly indicated that she was only 14 years of age,” Judd said.

One piece of positive news from all the prostitution stings held in Polk County is the sheriff said the site Backpage.com seems to be making progress in filtering out ads for prostitution. If users put in certain words, the ads are automatically deleted.

But if you read between the lines, you can still find them.

“I would tell Backpage thank you very much for the steps and efforts you have made, but it’s not enough. You need to go further,” Judd said.

The countless sex stings may also be paying off in the county. Investigators said for every 10 calls they received, only one showed up after hearing the words “Polk County.”

