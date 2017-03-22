11 Vehicles burglarized in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

11 Vehicles burglarized in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Over the course of four days, Port St. Lucie Police say 11 vehicles were burglarized in the parking lot of DNB Auto and Boat Repair at 1638 SE Village Green Drive.

On March 21, 2017, police responded to that location for reports that 9 unlocked cars and 1 unsecured boat were rifled through by suspect(s).

Police saw that one locked car was attempted to be burglarized. There was a coat hanger wedged in the driver's side window.

During the investigation, police determined that tools were taken from the boat and a guitar was taken from a car. The tools were not recovered, but the guitar was found near a dumpster in the parking lot.

It appears that a majority of the vehicles had nothing of value inside them.

If you have any information relating to this case, contact Port St. Lucie Police at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

