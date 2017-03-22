Barrett-Jackson returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

You know that car you you’ve been dreaming of since you were a kid? Now is your chance to snag it!

Classic car lovers from all over South Florida will gather at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction, April 12-15, 2018. The 16th annual four-day event will be held at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Purchase tickets to the Barrett-Jackson auto auction HERE.

The auction has been extended an additional day to accommodate two spectacular collections, including more than 140 cars from the John Staluppi Cars of Dreams Collection selling at No Reserve. The South Florida Collection will also send a vast collection of cars across the block, setting up one of the best and most diverse dockets ever seen in Palm Beach. In addition, hundreds of pieces of automobilia, all at No Reserve, will be offered during the event at the Automobilia Auction.

“Palm Beach has provided some electric moments over the years, including last year when a 1971 Custom K5 Blazer sold for a record $220,000,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson.

“This will be our best Palm Beach lineup ever, especially with John Staluppi’s immaculate collection of American cars from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. The great docket, combined with the vehicles we’ll be auctioning for charity, will make this year’s Palm Beach Auction truly memorable.”

People come from around the world for the show, which has become a West Palm Beach tradition.

The invitation-only Opening Night Gala, open to consignors, bidders and VIPs, kicks off the auction Wednesday, April 11, at 7:00 p.m. in the auction arena. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. Thursday through Sunday and will once again offer automotive lifestyle activities and exhibitors, along with a variety of food vendors. The Ford Ride ’N Drives, Chevrolet Hot Laps and Dodge Thrill Rides will be offered daily, and the Behind the Hobby Collector Car Symposiums will be held Thursday-Saturday at the Motor Trend Live Stage.

The Docket for the 2018 Palm Beach Auction, along with additional event details, are now available at Barrett-Jackson.com. For more information on becoming a bidder for the 2018 Palm Beach Auction, including the John Staluppi Cars of Dreams Collection and the South Florida Collection, follow this link.

The post was created in partnership with Barrett-Jackson Auction Company.