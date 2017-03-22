Barrett-Jackson returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Barrett-Jackson returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds

You know that car you you’ve been dreaming of since you were a kid? Now is your chance to snag it!

Classic car lovers from all over South Florida will gather at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction, April 12-15, 2018. The 16th annual four-day event will be held at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Purchase tickets to the Barrett-Jackson auto auction HERE. 

The auction has been extended an additional day to accommodate two spectacular collections, including more than 140 cars from the John Staluppi Cars of Dreams Collection selling at No Reserve. The South Florida Collection will also send a vast collection of cars across the block, setting up one of the best and most diverse dockets ever seen in Palm Beach. In addition, hundreds of pieces of automobilia, all at No Reserve, will be offered during the event at the Automobilia Auction.

“Palm Beach has provided some electric moments over the years, including last year when a 1971 Custom K5 Blazer sold for a record $220,000,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson.

“This will be our best Palm Beach lineup ever, especially with John Staluppi’s immaculate collection of American cars from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. The great docket, combined with the vehicles we’ll be auctioning for charity, will make this year’s Palm Beach Auction truly memorable.”

People come from around the world for the show, which has become a West Palm Beach tradition.

The invitation-only Opening Night Gala, open to consignors, bidders and VIPs, kicks off the auction Wednesday, April 11, at 7:00 p.m. in the auction arena. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. Thursday through Sunday and will once again offer automotive lifestyle activities and exhibitors, along with a variety of food vendors. The Ford Ride ’N Drives, Chevrolet Hot Laps and Dodge Thrill Rides will be offered daily, and the Behind the Hobby Collector Car Symposiums will be held Thursday-Saturday at the Motor Trend Live Stage.

The Docket for the 2018 Palm Beach Auction, along with additional event details, are now available at Barrett-Jackson.com. For more information on becoming a bidder for the 2018 Palm Beach Auction, including the John Staluppi Cars of Dreams Collection and the South Florida Collection, follow this link.

The post was created in partnership with Barrett-Jackson Auction Company. 

