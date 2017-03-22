Local triathlete raises awareness about ALS

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Tom Paquette is always thinking about his next race. "It's been a great part of my life."

The next one will be at Carlin Park in Jupiter. "Can't beat it," says Paquette.

At the age of 58 Tom started doing triathlons. "15 years of great life."

Tom won't admit this himself, but was pretty good. In fact, in 2013, he was ranked 21st nationally for his age group.

He was also a top 100 triathlete in Florida.

However, that all changed last summer at the age of 74.

"I was devastated, I was depressed, I was like why me?"

Tom was unexpectedly diagnosed with ALS and it completely changed his life.

But today he says, "I've accepted it and I live one day at at time. So today is a good day."

He still trains and will be participating in his first race since his diagnosis, The Turtleman Triathlon.

His goal? To spread awareness of ALS. To fight for a cure. "I'm going to be in front of quite a few people and hopefully they can see it and they can understand what it is," says Paquette.

At the event this Sunday, Tom will be able to bike, but can't run or swim. He has friends who will help him with a raft and push him in a wheelchair.

This could be Tom's last triathlon. However he says he will keep going and keep training because that's what Tom Paquette is all about. He won't get down on himself.

He also quotes the late Lou Gherig. "He says I'm the luckiest man on the face of the Earth and I feel like that today."