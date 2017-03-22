Record drug bust yields 6,000 doses of heroin - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Record drug bust yields 6,000 doses of heroin

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

It was enough to cause six thousand overdoses. That’s how much heroin was taken off the streets in the biggest heroin drug bust in St. Lucie County history. 

Deputies compared the operation to a fast food drive-through, but with drugs being sold. They say users would drive by the house and get heroin essentially delivered right to their window. 

“If you’re a dealer, you’re in our sights and we’re coming for you,” said Sheriff Ken Mascara Wednesday morning.

Detectives found more than 600 grams of a deadly heroin-Fentanyl mix inside the Fort Pierce home. The bust also got an accused high level supplier behind bars.

RELATED: Deputies: Largest heroin bust in St. Lucie County history
 
“What were doing is working,” said Lt. Hester with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit. 
 
It’s the result of a recent crackdown by the sheriff’s office as it works to get a handle on the heroin epidemic.

Since September, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office has been sending detectives to each overdose call.
They are now talking to the users and their loved ones trying to get information and data.
 
“These are every day people. These are people you come in contact with every day,” said Hester.
 
That initiative is ultimately what led deputies to this Fort Pierce house Tuesday night with a search warrant. 

The sheer volume and potency was so dangerous deputies had to wear protective gear. 
 
“I was surprised to hear that it was heroin. I wasn’t expecting anything that bad,” said Derrick Nelson who live along the same street where deputies discovered the drugs. Nelson said he was surprised but had his suspicions about that house.

The street value of the drugs was more than 300 thousand dollars. Detectives say the Fentanyl, which is showing up more and more, is generally coming in from China. They say it’s even starting to come through regular mail, being ordered off the dark web. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.