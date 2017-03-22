Record drug bust yields 6,000 doses of heroin

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

It was enough to cause six thousand overdoses. That’s how much heroin was taken off the streets in the biggest heroin drug bust in St. Lucie County history.

Deputies compared the operation to a fast food drive-through, but with drugs being sold. They say users would drive by the house and get heroin essentially delivered right to their window.

“If you’re a dealer, you’re in our sights and we’re coming for you,” said Sheriff Ken Mascara Wednesday morning.

Detectives found more than 600 grams of a deadly heroin-Fentanyl mix inside the Fort Pierce home. The bust also got an accused high level supplier behind bars.

“What were doing is working,” said Lt. Hester with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.



It’s the result of a recent crackdown by the sheriff’s office as it works to get a handle on the heroin epidemic.

Since September, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office has been sending detectives to each overdose call.

They are now talking to the users and their loved ones trying to get information and data.



“These are every day people. These are people you come in contact with every day,” said Hester.



That initiative is ultimately what led deputies to this Fort Pierce house Tuesday night with a search warrant.

The sheer volume and potency was so dangerous deputies had to wear protective gear.



“I was surprised to hear that it was heroin. I wasn’t expecting anything that bad,” said Derrick Nelson who live along the same street where deputies discovered the drugs. Nelson said he was surprised but had his suspicions about that house.

The street value of the drugs was more than 300 thousand dollars. Detectives say the Fentanyl, which is showing up more and more, is generally coming in from China. They say it’s even starting to come through regular mail, being ordered off the dark web.