Protests on the eve of vote to repeal ACA

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

About a dozen people came together on Wednesday afternoon on Flagler Drive to protest the new healthcare bill presented by the Trump administration.

“All Americans need access to safe and affordable healthcare,” said one protester.

For many protesters, healthcare is personal.

“My sister is 63-years-old, recently medically disabled,” said Kate Goldberg from West Palm Beach at the protest. “If it wasn’t for Medicaid, she would have no health insurance whatsoever. I’m terrified for the people who don’t have access.”

Lisa Tilson from Boca Raton had a similar personal connection to healthcare. Her father, a lifelong Republican, had to rely on Medicaid at the end of his life.

“If this bill passes like it is tomorrow, he wouldn’t have had that. And he deserved that dignity in his life,” Tilson said. “Healthcare and Social Security are not partisan issues.“

On the other side of the political aisle, Paula Prudente, an early supporter of President Trump, said while she is still cautious of the new law, she hopes Obamacare will be repealed.

“I can’t afford the Affordable Care Act,” Prudente said.

The retired teacher said it was cheaper for her to pay the annual tax penalty and pay her healthcare bills out of pocket than sign up for an ACA plan.

“I worked three jobs,” Prudente said. “I have to work to pay for the big (healthcare plans for) Congress and Senate? Fancy Cadillac plans? Why don’t they take money from the Senate and Congress and give it to the taxpayers?”

With proposed cuts to Medicaid, some fear the new healthcare bill will make things worse.

“I’m on Medicare, I’m 69-years-old,” Goldberg said. “When will they come for me?”

Voters on both sides of the aisle will pay close attention to how their representatives will vote on Thursday.

It could come down to the slimmest of margins. The bill needs 216 votes to get passed. Without any support form Democrats, the administration can’t lose many votes from Republicans.

Reports on Wednesday show that Florida’s Republican representatives are not all in favor for the bill

Support:

Rutherford

Bilirakis

Ross

Buchanan

T. Rooney

F. Rooney



Undecided:

Gaetz

Dunn

Posey

Mast

Oppose:

Yoho

DeSantis

Webster

Diaz-Balart

Ros-Lehtinen