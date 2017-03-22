Customer complains Riviera Beach water is green

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - A water investigation is underway after a viewer called FOX 29 saying the Rivera Beach water they get at their home isn't safe.

"You can see the different color in the water. It's not clear. That water's green," says resident Lennie Willis.

She says she complained about it earlier this year, with a sample. "I took water to them in January," she said.

But so far, hasn't heard from them.

Not taking any chances her family drinks exclusively from water bottles.

Not quite sure what we were looking at, we went across the street to her neighbor's house.

"There's some slight discoloration in the water," says the woman who lives across the street. "They seem to not want to do anything about it."

She showed us this wine glass filled up with tap water. Hard to tell if it was green or not.

Her family too, only drinks out of water bottles.

Another neighbor had the same problem.

"It was green last night," the neighbor says.

They too only drink out of water bottles.

"We're concerned anytime someone says there is an issue with their water," says Rose Anne Brown, Riviera Beach spokesperson.

On Friday, we took their complaint to the Riviera Beach water utility.

"We conducted some extensive testing in the facilities to determine if there were any issues, problems or whatever. The water tested great," Brown says.

She says this is the first they had heard of their complaints.

They are prepared to take their testing one step further.

"We would go into the customer's home if thy would permit us," Brown says.

Willis likes that idea.

"They can do that," Willis said. "I just want them to do what's right, keep us healthy out here."

FOX 29 also contacted the health department who tested the water Wednesday. A spokesperson said it would take at least 24 hours to get a result.

