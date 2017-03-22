Customer complains Riviera Beach water is green - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Customer complains Riviera Beach water is green

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - A water investigation is underway after a viewer called FOX 29 saying the Rivera Beach water they get at their home isn't safe.

"You can see the different color in the water. It's not clear. That water's green," says resident Lennie Willis.

She says she complained about it earlier this year, with a sample. "I took water to them in January," she said.

But so far, hasn't heard from them.

Not taking any chances her family drinks exclusively from water bottles.

Not quite sure what we were looking at, we went across the street to her neighbor's house.

"There's some slight discoloration in the water," says the woman who lives across the street. "They seem to not want to do anything about it."

She showed us this wine glass filled up with tap water. Hard to tell if it was green or not.

Her family too, only drinks out of water bottles.

Another neighbor had the same problem.

"It was green last night," the neighbor says.

They too only drink out of water bottles.

"We're concerned anytime someone says there is an issue with their water," says Rose Anne Brown, Riviera Beach spokesperson.

On Friday, we took their complaint to the Riviera Beach water utility.

"We conducted some extensive testing in the facilities to determine if there were any issues, problems or whatever. The water tested great," Brown says.

She says this is the first they had heard of their complaints.

They are prepared to take their testing one step further.

"We would go into the customer's home if thy would permit us," Brown says.

Willis likes that idea.

"They can do that," Willis said. "I just want them to do what's right, keep us healthy out here."

FOX 29 also contacted the health department who tested the water Wednesday. A spokesperson said it would take at least 24 hours to get a result.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.