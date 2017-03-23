Beau Hartman's family 'relieved' after suspect arrested in fatal 2016 Port St. Lucie shooting

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A man is facing felony charges related to the shooting death of a Port St. Lucie man last year.

Port St. Lucie police with assistance of the United States Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Hunter Thomas Boesch, 20, Wednesday.

Boesch is charged with first-degree felony murder, attempted robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm.

The charges are related to the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Beau Hartman on Feb. 16, 2016.

Hartman arrived at a friend’s residence after a night at work and heard a knock at the front door. Police say one of the five occupants of the house looked out of the front window and saw a man with his face concealed at the front of the house.

Hartman and another occupant went outside to investigate. As Hartman headed around the driveway, he was met by a suspect who shot him in the abdomen.

Hartman was flown to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hartman’s loved ones, including his three siblings, say they’ve been counting down the days to when they would get good news in the case.

This arrest is what they have been hoping for.

“We’re getting a little step closer to justice, you know?” said Hartman’s sister, Casey Jo Hartman Blaszka.

Blaszka says Beau did not know Boesch. She also says she wants to know who Boesch was with the night of the shooting.

“I don’t want him to get away with it. Anybody that was involved with this, I don’t want them to get away with it,” said Blaszka.

Boesch was already in jail on unrelated charges when he was arrested. The court has sealed his arrest warrant in this case, saying releasing it would harm the ongoing criminal investigation.

The family feels their efforts to rally to keep pressure on investigators helped lead to this arrest.

“Happy, excited, angry. A lot of emotions all over again,” Blaszka said

“It’s a start. It’s definitely a start,” said Hartman’s brother, Daren Hartman.

Above all, it is giving them hope that the case will ultimately be solved and closed.

“It opens our eyes that the detectives and the marshals and everybody are doing their job because I was really losing hope,” said Daren Hartman.

Port St. Lucie police are still asking anyone with information about the case to come forward and call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772.871.5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.

