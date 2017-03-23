Palm Beach Boat Show kicks off Thursday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Boat Show kicks off Thursday

Super yachts, power boats, fishing classes -- you can see it all at the Palm Beach International Boat Show. 

The 32nd annual event kicks off at noon Thursday along the downtown West Palm Beach’s waterfront.  This year organizers said they have $1.2 billion worth of boats and marine accessories on display.

Some yachts on display are longer than 200 feet. The show will open a satellite location this year specifically for yachts more than 200 feet long. A private water taxi will take interested buyers and clients to that satellite location at Rybovich Marina.

Boat companies Amels, Heesen, Moonen and Palumbo join the list of exhibitors this year.

“Exhibitors are reaching a different and very sought-after buyer at the Palm Beach show,” Andrew Doole said in a statement. He is the senior vice president and chief operating officer of Show Management, which manages and produces the show.

“Palm Beach attracts an affluent audience of boat and yacht owners who typically do not visit the shows in Fort Lauderdale or Miami Beach. Palm Beach is their show of choice,” Doole continued.

The show offers plenty for the average boater too. From classes to accessories, boaters and anglers can find something of interest.

General admission tickets to the show cost $22 per day per adult. Children 15-years-old and younger can get in free Thursday and Friday with a voucher you can obtain by entering this promo code on the ticketing website: KIDS17

The show will be open the following hours:

  • Thurs. Mar 23, 12 Noon - 7pm
  • Fri. Mar 24, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sat. Mar 25, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sun. Mar 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are multiple entrances to the show along Flagler drive from Trinity Place to Banyan Blvd.

The show has closed several roads, mainly Flagler Drive. Southbound lanes will remain closed until Tuesday. Northbound lanes will reopen Friday, March 31. Click here for a full list of closures.

For a list of shows and seminars at this year’s show, click here.
 

