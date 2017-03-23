Palm Beach Boat Show kicks off Thursday

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Super yachts, power boats, fishing classes -- you can see it all at the Palm Beach International Boat Show.

The 32nd annual event kicks off at noon Thursday along the downtown West Palm Beach’s waterfront. This year organizers said they have $1.2 billion worth of boats and marine accessories on display.

Some yachts on display are longer than 200 feet. The show will open a satellite location this year specifically for yachts more than 200 feet long. A private water taxi will take interested buyers and clients to that satellite location at Rybovich Marina.

Boat companies Amels, Heesen, Moonen and Palumbo join the list of exhibitors this year.

“Exhibitors are reaching a different and very sought-after buyer at the Palm Beach show,” Andrew Doole said in a statement. He is the senior vice president and chief operating officer of Show Management, which manages and produces the show.

“Palm Beach attracts an affluent audience of boat and yacht owners who typically do not visit the shows in Fort Lauderdale or Miami Beach. Palm Beach is their show of choice,” Doole continued.

The show offers plenty for the average boater too. From classes to accessories, boaters and anglers can find something of interest.

General admission tickets to the show cost $22 per day per adult. Children 15-years-old and younger can get in free Thursday and Friday with a voucher you can obtain by entering this promo code on the ticketing website: KIDS17

The show will be open the following hours:

Thurs. Mar 23, 12 Noon - 7pm

Fri. Mar 24, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar 25, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sun. Mar 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are multiple entrances to the show along Flagler drive from Trinity Place to Banyan Blvd.

The show has closed several roads, mainly Flagler Drive. Southbound lanes will remain closed until Tuesday. Northbound lanes will reopen Friday, March 31. Click here for a full list of closures.

For a list of shows and seminars at this year’s show, click here.



Scripps Only Content 2017