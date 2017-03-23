FBI offers $20K reward in Jupiter slayings - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FBI offers $20K reward in Jupiter slayings

Detectives investigating a triple murder in Jupiter believe there might be another person involved in the killings that took place the night of the Super Bowl.

They might get help from the FBI which has posted a $20,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of any additional individuals involved.

Brandi El-Salhy, 24; Sean Henry, 25; and Kelli Doherty, 20 were shot and killed that night.

Monday police announced the arrest of 24-year old Christopher Vasata. But given the evidence in the case detectives do not think he acted alone.

On February 5th on Mohawk Street in Jupiter around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to shots fired and
discovered the three victims.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Jupiter Police Department at (561) 741-2410 or the FBI at (754) 703-2000.

