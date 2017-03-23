Aviation unit recieves game changer upgrades

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Darkness is no longer a disadvantage for the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. The proof is caught on camera in a late night rescue earlier this month.

“I found her within 2 minutes of being on scene,” said pilot Jeffery Shoner.

Thanks to new state of the art technology, the aviation unit was able to use its near HD inferred camera to spot the lost woman’s body heat in the middle of a large wooded area.

“It is a game change,” said Sgt. Jimmy Adams who is in charges of the Sheriff’s Office aviation unit.

During the day, you could say this eye in the sky now has near 20-20 vision. The long range camera and GPS is so precise, they wont even tell us how far away they can see.

“This stuff, we can see with a lot more detail and we know what it is that we’re looking at,” said Adams.

It is technology that has brought efficiency and precision to law enforcement, especially when it comes to tracking a suspect.

A perfect example was the video released earlier this week, when Martin County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit helped track and capture a suspected gunman.

“It’s our number one mission, to support that deputy on the ground,” said Adams.

For St Lucie’s Aviation Unit, they call this latest technology "a force multiplier” from the air.

The recent upgrades to St. Lucie County’s helicopters were paid for by a federal grant. The benefit will reach beyond St. Lucie County since the Aviation Unit supports more than 18 different agencies.