Dippolito's attorneys call out state prosecutors

Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:02:58 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Dalia Dippolito's attorneys are calling out state prosecutors in a motion filed Tuesday.
A judge recently granted the state's request to gag all attorneys from making any public comments on the murder for hire case. A motion filed by Dippolito's attorneys suggest the state is in violation of its own motion.
The motion refers to a YouTube video still posted online by the Boynton Beach Police Department of Dalia Dippolito's arrest.
The video provides a brief description of the case and includes her reaction after an officer makes her believe her husband is dead. Dippolito is accused of hiring a hit man to kill her husband.
The motion says the state should prove why it is not in criminal contempt of court for allowing evidence or facts of the case to remain public after the judge issued the gag order.
Dippolito's third trial is expected to begin in June.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.