Palm Beach County weekend events (March 24-26)

Story Video: Click here

Palm Beach International Boat Show

March 23-26

Cost: $22

The 32nd Annual Palm Beach International Boat Show, March 23-26, 2017, is one of the top five boat shows in the country - featuring more than $1.2 billion  worth of boats,  yachts  and accessories from the world’s leading marine manufacturers. It is truly an International Show. The event includes hundreds of Boats from 8 foot inflatables, power boats, fishing boats, center consoles, bow riders, personal watercraft to superyachts over 150’. The finest pre-owned yachts, tents full of the latest electronics and accessories, seminars and kids fishing clinics. Exotic cars, live music and fun for all.

Special Events every day

- Hands On Boat Handling Classes

- Free Kids Fishing Clinics

- Aquazone

- IGFA School of Sports Fishing Seminars

 

Photography of Place

March 24, 2017 6 p.m. at the Palm Beach Photographic Center 415 Clematis Street

Cost: Free

This stunning exhibition will present photographs by 22 different artists that are best known for their images of specific geographic places.The photographers range from grand masters to accomplished amateurs, and are as diverse as the places they capture!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1231468060285316/

Sunday: Coconut 5k at Okeeheelee Park

$30 for the 5k

Kids Fun Run is free

Package pickup at 6:30

Race starts at 7:45

Kids Fun Run starts around 8:45

The fourth Coconut 5K Run and Walk to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County takes place within the beautiful confines of Okeeheelee Park. The route winds around scenic lakes and paths throughout the park. All participants will receive a t-shirt and finisher medal. Top finishers will get the unique Coconut Award! There will be music and vendors and a free Kids Fun Run, too! This year we are featuring best tropical themed dresses contest. So bring on the grass skirts, coconut bras, and Hawaiian shirts!! We have also added team sign ups because it's always more fun to run or walk with friends!

  www.coconut5k.com

 

http://www.coconut5k.com/

 

2017 Lake Worth Spring Break Beach Concert

2017 Lake Worth Spring Break Beach Concert

March 25th - music starts at noon

Free

If you are looking for somewhere to go to the beach, but you still want to be part of all the action, the Lake Worth Beach will be hosting the 2017 Lake Worth Spring Break Beach Concert.

Live Musical Performances by Chemradery, Bron Burbank Band, Guavatron, SpiderCherry, and The Holidazed!

