Kiaron Thomas: Florida man charged after eating pancakes in the - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Kiaron Thomas: Florida man charged after eating pancakes in the middle of street

LAKELAND, Fla. - A man was charged Tuesday in Lakeland after sitting in a chair and eating pancakes in the middle of a street.

Lakeland Police Department received a call about a man sitting in a crosswalk at the crosswalk of Memorial Boulevard and Brunnell Parkway.

The caller said the man was sitting in a chair with a small television table in front of him eating pancakes.

The man was gone before officers arrived. In a follow-up, officers found that the man, identified as 21-year-old Kiaron Thomas, lived about 100 yards south of where it happened. He was interviewed and admitted he did it as a prank.

Police say Thomas’s actions prevented vehicles from moving and created an obstruction. Thomas was charged with placing an Obstruction in the Roadway and Disrupting the free flow of traffic.

