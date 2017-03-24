Bill allows providers to sell your data - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bill allows providers to sell your data

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

The U.S. Senate has voted along party lines to allow internet providers such as Comcast and AT&T to sell consumer’s personal information to advertisers without their consent.

"We are talking about taking privacy rights away from individuals if we suddenly eliminate this rule,” said Sen. Bill Nelson (D) on the Senate floor. “This is a gold mine of data, the Holy Grail, so to speak.”

If approved by the House, internet providers can share consumers’ web browsing data, including history and financial, health and communications information without approval. That includes your location information.

“I know what bank you’re using,” said online security expert Alan Crowetz with InfoStream. “I know what time you’re on your bank, what bank you use and so forth.”

Even if the bill doesn’t pass, companies like Google and Facebook are already selling your data.

Crowetz said while limited, there are some ways to protect your online data. He recommends only using the private browsing option when surfing the web and disabling cookies in your browser.

“The reason (internet providers) want to use your data is to promote it to advertising companies,” Crowetz said.

Facebook and Google are currently held to different standards because they’re regulated by the Federal Trade Commission while internet providers are regulated by the Federal Communications Commission.

“So there’s a discrepancy,” Crowetz said. "One division is allowing them to do some things and others are not letting them do those things. So, the idea with this is that they’re competing on a level playing field. Unfortunately what they’re competing for is our data.”

Crowetz said there are websites that can help you see what browsing data providers are able to gather from you:

http://www.whatsmyip.org/more-info-about-you/

 

http://webkay.robinlinus.com/

 

Add/Edit Media

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.