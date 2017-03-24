PBC families overcome homelessness

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

Story Video: Click here

Carnell Olofin's family was building its life together.

Until it lost the most important piece back in 2015

“My wife was 37 when she passed away,”Olofin says. “She had bone cancer. She was one of a kind. I call her the blessing from heaven.”

The pain didn't stop there, as the 33-year-old also lost his job at the same time.

His family ended up homeless.

“It's like all hell broke loose. I don't have a wife anymore, my kids don't have a mother.”

Unfortunately, Carnell's path to homelessness is not uncommon in our community.

Grandmother Bonita Jackson now has a roof over her head, however, it was just a few months ago when mounting bills and health issues forced her and her grandson to the streets.

“I had no hope, I had none,” she says. “I had no hope on what I was going to do next.”

They are two examples that show how fine the line is.

“Most of the residents in Palm Beach County are that close,” says Palm Beach County Mayor Paulette Burdick. “Just one incident.

Advocates told me securing funding to help the homeless isn't easy.

However, billions in proposed cuts to the Housing and Urban Development budget could make it worse.

“It's people out here dying on the streets because you're cutting, you're taking away,” Olofin says.

Now, with a roof over his head and a new start, he’s choosing to live by words of wisdom from his wife.

“My wife used to say no matter what the problem is or what the situation is, the show must go on. I never want to go back to where I was.”

The homeless coalition of Palm Beach County is holding it’s ‘Mayor’s Ball’ on April 1.

The ball benefits the homeless here in Palm Beach County.

For more info, visit here