PBC families overcome homelessness - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBC families overcome homelessness

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

Carnell Olofin's family was building its life together.

Until it lost the most important piece back in 2015

“My wife was 37 when she passed away,”Olofin says. “She had bone cancer. She was one of a kind. I call her the blessing from heaven.”

The pain didn't stop there, as the 33-year-old also lost his job at the same time.

His family ended up homeless.

“It's like all hell broke loose. I don't have a wife anymore, my kids don't have a mother.”

Unfortunately, Carnell's path to homelessness is not uncommon in our community.

Grandmother Bonita Jackson now has a roof over her head, however, it was just a few months ago when mounting bills and health issues forced her and her grandson to the streets.

“I had no hope, I had none,” she says. “I had no hope on what I was going to do next.”

They are two examples that show how fine the line is.

“Most of the residents in Palm Beach County are that close,” says Palm Beach County Mayor Paulette Burdick. “Just one incident.

Advocates told me securing funding to help the homeless isn't easy.

However, billions in proposed cuts to the Housing and Urban Development budget could make it worse.

“It's people out here dying on the streets because you're cutting, you're taking away,” Olofin says.

Now, with a roof over his head and a new start, he’s choosing to live by words of wisdom from his wife.

“My wife used to say no matter what the problem is or what the situation is, the show must go on. I never want to go back to where I was.”

The homeless coalition of Palm Beach County is holding it’s ‘Mayor’s Ball’ on April 1.

The ball benefits the homeless here in Palm Beach County.

For more info, visit here

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.