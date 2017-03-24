What a hospital & golf have in common - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

What a hospital & golf have in common

Story Video: Click here

Golf gear, golf pros, and now- a golf course. It's not what you expect to see at a hospital. 

PGA pro Dave Pesacov says, "it's just a nice break from the daily routine to come here and do something really special."

Golf professionals Dave Pesacov and Mike Jonges never miss a session at the Palm Beach Children's Hospital, teaching kids the game of golf through the Smiling Fore Life program.

The program started in 2010 and is in five hospitals. But until recently, the pros and the kids played golf in hallways. Now, they have their own course.

The hospital recently set up 'Little Links,' giving them their own home on the 'green.'

Murals line the walls and a green floor help transform the space. Pesacov says, "the murals are awesome, just gives it the golf feel and it just really sends a message that this is golf time and we enjoy it."

Little Links is not done yet, the hospital is planning to add another mural to create another golf space.

Jonges says, "when you leave, you feel good. So it's fun. The kids are good, they have fun, we have fun, it's good."

It's a hole in one for the volunteers, and gives kids a break from hospital-stay stress.

Pesacov says, "you are dealing with kids who are suffering through either medical or physical problems and it's just nice for us to share our knowledge to help them have a good time, to help them laugh, have good shots, the high fives."

And making new friends along the fairway.

The pros spend two hours every Wednesday at the Palm Beach Children's Hospital, then go to the Quantum House in West Palm Beach and teach golf there.

The Auxiliary of St. Mary's Medical Center paid for the project to help enhance the golf experience for the kids participating in the program.

