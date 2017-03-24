Bill aims to let grocery stores sell hard liquor

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Soon putting your booze on your grocery list may not necessarily mean making two separate stops.

"It's one of those things that unless you're getting wine, it's 'oh you better go somewhere else," said Jake Dice.

A bill that recently passed the State Senate aims to allow grocery stores like Target or Walmart to start selling hard liquor.

"I mostly use Target for all of my grocery shopping so to have that as a convenience. It would be really nice," said Mandy Henrichsen.

But if you're a liquor store owner in the same shopping plaza as a grocery store, you might be pretty worried.

"We are a small business, it would really hurt our business I think," said Ting Chi, owner of Forum Liquors in West Palm Beach.

Chi took over Forum Liquors near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard a few months ago. Business is good, but if the bill becomes law, a giant retailer right around the corner will become his biggest competition.

"I can only buy the 100 cases, but Walmart, Target, they can buy maybe 10,000," added Chi who explained that right now he can lower prices on liquor he gets good deals on for buying in bulk, but his purchasing capacity can never beat Target's.

"It's big competition for us," added Chi.

Chi says he's hoping to buy more stores, but that may be put on hold if this law passes.

The bill will be voted on by a House committee on March 29. If it becomes law it will be effective July 1.