PBC GOP hosts fundraiser at 'Winter Whitehouse'

Story Video: Click here

Watching over the festivities on Lincoln Day, our 16th President of the United States in his $5 pose, sporting a "Make America Great Again" hat.

Abe Lincoln welcoming some 700 Palm Beach Republicans, just hours after the GOP healthcare bill was pulled, preventing a vote in the house.

They say the no-vote on the healthcare bill doesn't put a damper on a night they describe as a celebration.

Michael Barnett, the chairmen of the Palm Beach County Republican Party says, "It's a little disappointing the house republicans couldn't get this done. We fully support the President and we hope that he will push this bill through."

"It's not a fail. It's a temporary delay in getting something passed because we've been charged with the responsibility of governing the people and we're going to govern," says Peter Feaman, the National Committeeman for the party representing Florida.

Florida Governor Rick Scott was there, but not answering questions.

The night filled with pomp and circumstance, celebrating the party in Palm Beach County.

The price tag of $300 dollars a ticket registers as the highest ever, thanks in large part to President Trump elevating the party locally.

"Our fundraising is up, our interest in the party is up," says Feaman.

"We are very good friends with Mr. Trump and he's sent us a letter of congratulations for this evening's event, and we support him," Barnett says. "He never forgets the little people, who helped get him where he is now."

Tickets ranged from $300-$25,000, with the goal of raising $300,000.

First Lady Melania Trump, to the surprise of many, was on the Mar-a-Lago grounds, and appeared at a smaller VIP event leading up to the main event? But didn't show there.

