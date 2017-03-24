PBC GOP hosts fundraiser at 'Winter Whitehouse'

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Story Video: Click here

Watching over the festivities on Lincoln Day, our 16th President of the United States in his $5 pose, sporting a "Make America Great Again" hat.

Abe Lincoln welcoming some 700 Palm Beach Republicans, just hours after the GOP healthcare bill was pulled, preventing a vote in the house.

They say the no-vote on the healthcare bill doesn't put a damper on a night they describe as a celebration.

Michael Barnett, the chairmen of the Palm Beach County Republican Party says, "It's a little disappointing the house republicans couldn't get this done. We fully support the President and we hope that he will push this bill through."

"It's not a fail. It's a temporary delay in getting something passed because we've been charged with the responsibility of governing the people and we're going to govern," says Peter Feaman, the National Committeeman for the party representing Florida.

Florida Governor Rick Scott was there, but not answering questions.

The night filled with pomp and circumstance, celebrating the party in Palm Beach County.

The price tag of $300 dollars a ticket registers as the highest ever, thanks in large part to President Trump elevating the party locally.

"Our fundraising is up, our interest in the party is up," says Feaman.

"We are very good friends with Mr. Trump and he's sent us a letter of congratulations for this evening's event, and we support him," Barnett says. "He never forgets the little people, who helped get him where he is now."

Tickets ranged from $300-$25,000, with the goal of raising $300,000.

First Lady Melania Trump, to the surprise of many, was on the Mar-a-Lago grounds, and appeared at a smaller VIP event leading up to the main event? But didn't show there.