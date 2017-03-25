Biking for your health and the environment

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Raphael Clemente says one of the best ways to see downtown West Palm Beach is on a bike.

Since the city started a bike share program in 2015, there are more than 8,000 registered bike users.

Clemente, who is with the Downtown Development Authority, said, "It helps bridge those gaps where it's just a little too far to walk, but I don't necessarily want to jump into an Uber or get on the trolley."

He said, "When you get more people into downtown, driving becomes a little more challenging, parking, driving, etc."

Mayor Jeri Muoio believes riding a bike improves the air you breathe. "It also helps us to lower our carbon footprint. We are committed in our city to making sure that we are carbon neutral by 2050," she said.

Next week the city will have a bike-to-work challenge, and they're in the process of adding more bike routes beyond downtown.

Penni Redford, the climate change and resiliency manager, told us,

"Every time you walk or bike or carpool or take public transportation, you are helping." Heather Tribou with the planning and zoning division said, "Biking supports sustainability goals, health goals, mobility goals and it makes a better place to live."

Of course there is a warning. If you decide to ride your bicycle -- ride safely. Clemente has some tips, "Behave like a motor vehicle. Follow the rules of the road stop at lights and at stop signs. Make yourself visible to drivers, signal your intentions."

The city is hosting a series of meetings to inform the public of the Bike Master Plan. The next meeting is March 29th 6pm-7p:30pm at Conniston Middle School. Also, the city is partnering with local agencies during Bike-To-Work week March 27th through March 31st.