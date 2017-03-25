Biking for your health and the environment - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Biking for your health and the environment

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Raphael Clemente says one of the best ways to see downtown West Palm Beach is on a bike.

Since the city started a bike share program in 2015, there are more than 8,000 registered bike users.

Clemente, who is with the Downtown Development Authority, said,  "It helps bridge those gaps where it's just a little too far to walk, but I don't necessarily want to jump into an Uber or get on the trolley."

He said, "When you get more people into downtown, driving becomes a little more challenging, parking, driving, etc."

Mayor Jeri Muoio believes riding a bike improves the air you breathe. "It also helps us to lower our carbon footprint. We are committed in our city to making sure that we are carbon neutral by 2050," she said.

Next week the city will have a bike-to-work challenge, and they're in the process of adding more bike routes beyond downtown.

Penni Redford, the climate change and resiliency manager, told us,
"Every time you walk or bike or carpool or take public transportation, you are helping." Heather Tribou with the planning and zoning division said, "Biking supports sustainability goals, health goals, mobility goals and it makes a better place to live."

Of course there is a warning. If you decide to ride your bicycle -- ride safely. Clemente has some tips, "Behave like a motor vehicle. Follow the rules of the road stop at lights and at stop signs. Make yourself visible to drivers, signal your intentions."

The city is hosting a series of meetings to inform the public of the Bike Master Plan. The next meeting is March 29th  6pm-7p:30pm at Conniston Middle School. Also, the city is partnering with local agencies during Bike-To-Work week March 27th through March 31st.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.