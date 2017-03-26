Arrest made in woman's death in suburban W. Palm

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office arrested a man detectives believe called 911 after killing a 21-year-old woman in suburban West Palm Beach.

Deputies booked Randy Herman, Jr., 24, into jail on late Saturday. He faces a charge of first degree murder. Investigators believe he killed Brooke Preston.

Authorities have not said how the two knew one another, or how the woman died.

The spokesperson said Herman called 911 at 9 a.m. Saturday. He told dispatchers, “Someone’s been murdered.” When dispatchers asked for more information, the sheriff’s office says Herman replied by saying, “I’m at Haverhill Park, just send the police, it was me, I’m sorry.”

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found Herman outside 813 Sarazen Drive with blood on his body and clothes. Inside the house, they found the body of Preston under a blanket. Paramedics declared her dead at the scene.

When detectives questioned Herman he told them he and Preston where the only people at the house at the time of her death. He added, “He must have don’t it.”

Herman is scheduled to face a judge Sunday morning at the jail courthouse for his first appearance.

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman in suburban West Palm Beach.

PBSO dispatch received a 911 call at 9 a.m. from a male stating he was aware of a deceased person.

Deputies made contact with the male in the area of Sarazen Drive and Snead Circle.

The male directed deputies to a residence in the 800 block of Sarazen Drive.

Deputies located the deceased woman.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene to investigate.

The male who called 911 was transported to the PBSO detective bureau to be interviewed further.