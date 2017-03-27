Mom admits she lied about daughter's kidnapping - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mom admits she lied about daughter's kidnapping

UPDATE: Maria Irias, 29, the mother of 6-year-old Nataly Irias, is facing charges for child neglect and false report of a non-existent crime.

She is currently being held on a $3,000 bond.

Nataly Irias has been located with family.

PBSO says after questioning Irias, she changed her story about the disappearance of the daughter.

She admitted to investigators that she had been drinking throughout the day, and hadn't seen her daughter since Saturday afternoon.

EARLIER STORY

An Amber Alert is issued for 6-year-old Nataly Irias. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Offrice says Nataly and her mother were given a ride by a man. The two were at El Bodegon grocery store around 9:20pm Saturday night in Greenacres.

The mother says a black man offered them a ride home. The mother accepted. When they arrived at the Tavaras Cove Mobile Home Park in the 2400 block of Avenid Madrid Este, the mother got out the vehicle. But before she could open the back door to get the girl out, the man drove off at a high rate of speed with the girl.

Nataly was wearing a gray t-shirt with a bear on the front and black leggings. She speaks both English and Spanish.

He's driving a small black colored newer model SUV with no tint. He's described as 30-35 years of age, bald, no facial hair and about 5'6. He speaks fluent Spanish.

Anyone with information, should call the Sheriff's Office or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

