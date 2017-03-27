Mom admits she lied about daughter's kidnapping

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

UPDATE: Maria Irias, 29, the mother of 6-year-old Nataly Irias, is facing charges for child neglect and false report of a non-existent crime.

She is currently being held on a $3,000 bond.

Nataly Irias has been located with family.

PBSO says after questioning Irias, she changed her story about the disappearance of the daughter.

She admitted to investigators that she had been drinking throughout the day, and hadn't seen her daughter since Saturday afternoon.

EARLIER STORY

An Amber Alert is issued for 6-year-old Nataly Irias. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Offrice says Nataly and her mother were given a ride by a man. The two were at El Bodegon grocery store around 9:20pm Saturday night in Greenacres.

The mother says a black man offered them a ride home. The mother accepted. When they arrived at the Tavaras Cove Mobile Home Park in the 2400 block of Avenid Madrid Este, the mother got out the vehicle. But before she could open the back door to get the girl out, the man drove off at a high rate of speed with the girl.

Nataly was wearing a gray t-shirt with a bear on the front and black leggings. She speaks both English and Spanish.

He's driving a small black colored newer model SUV with no tint. He's described as 30-35 years of age, bald, no facial hair and about 5'6. He speaks fluent Spanish.

Anyone with information, should call the Sheriff's Office or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

